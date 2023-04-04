The Orlando Magic (34-44) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on April 4, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 33-16 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

The Cavaliers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).

When Cleveland puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 31-12.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have performed better at home this year, posting 113.6 points per game, compared to 111 per game away from home.

Cleveland is surrendering 105 points per game this season at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (109.1).

At home, the Cavaliers are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.9) than on the road (11.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (36.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries