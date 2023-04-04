Evan Mobley plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 115-105 win over the Pacers, Mobley tallied 14 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 18.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 10.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 29.5 28.3 32.6 PR 26.5 25.4 28.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Magic

Mobley is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Magic allow 113.9 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 38 19 13 4 1 2 1 10/26/2022 34 22 3 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.