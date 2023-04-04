The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

  • Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 44 of 56 games last season (78.6%) Meneses had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (37.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 56 games he played in last season, he homered in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Meneses drove in a run in 37.5% of his games last year (21 of 56), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he scored a run (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 30
.317 AVG .331
.378 OBP .366
.545 SLG .579
13 XBH 14
5 HR 8
15 RBI 19
24/9 K/BB 28/8
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 30
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
