On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

In 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%) Ruiz had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (24.1%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)