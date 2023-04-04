The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 69.9% of his 93 games last season, Garcia got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.4% of his games a year ago (32 of 93), Garcia drove in a run. In seven of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He came around to score 25 times in 93 games (26.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 47
.328 AVG .226
.355 OBP .241
.466 SLG .355
16 XBH 16
4 HR 3
26 RBI 19
35/8 K/BB 49/4
2 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 47
37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%)
4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%)
18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 26-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP over his 10 games, compiling a 2-5 record.
