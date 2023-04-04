The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In 69.9% of his 93 games last season, Garcia got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In 34.4% of his games a year ago (32 of 93), Garcia drove in a run. In seven of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He came around to score 25 times in 93 games (26.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)