After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

  • Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 93rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Olson picked up a hit in 62.0% of his games last year (103 of 166), with at least two hits in 39 of those games (23.5%).
  • In 34 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (20.5%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Olson drove in a run in 38.6% of his 166 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.
  • He came around to score 75 times in 166 games (45.2%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 80
.230 AVG .250
.334 OBP .327
.459 SLG .494
36 XBH 42
16 HR 18
47 RBI 56
101/45 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 0
Home Away
83 GP 83
49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%)
33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old left-hander threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.