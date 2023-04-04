Nationals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (1-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 4.
The Rays will give the nod to Josh Fleming versus the Nationals and Chad Kuhl.
Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Rays 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last season, Washington came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Braves
|L 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Max Fried
|April 1
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Josiah Gray vs Spencer Strider
|April 2
|Braves
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|April 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 4
|Rays
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
|April 5
|Rays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
