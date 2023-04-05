(2-3) will square off against the (4-1) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:15 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Miles Mikolas will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Braves are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-130). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Travis d'Arnaud hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals were favorites in 99 games last season and won 65 (65.7%) of those contests.

Last season, the Cardinals won 53 of their 79 games, or 67.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 in home contests.

The Braves were underdogs in 35 games last season and came away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those contests.

Last year, the Braves won four of 16 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road contests).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.