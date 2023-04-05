On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

  • Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Candelario got a hit in 64 of 124 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • He homered in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (12 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario picked up an RBI in 32 out of 124 games last season (25.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.7%).
  • He scored in 37 of 124 games last season (29.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 64
.196 AVG .236
.264 OBP .282
.314 SLG .404
14 XBH 20
4 HR 9
23 RBI 27
44/18 K/BB 65/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 64
30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%)
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%)
16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • McClanahan (1-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
