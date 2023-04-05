Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).
- He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 112 opportunities, 5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Ruiz picked up an RBI in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home plate in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Rays will look to McClanahan (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
