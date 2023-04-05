After going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 OBP while slugging .404.

In 58.2% of his games last year (85 of 146), Thomas got a base hit, and in 30 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 146 games he played in last season, he homered in 15 of them (10.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas drove in a run in 25.3% of his 146 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.5% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 50 of 146 games last year (34.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 72 .181 AVG .293 .252 OBP .344 .315 SLG .481 17 XBH 28 7 HR 10 14 RBI 38 63/22 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 7 Home Away 71 GP 75 33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%) 11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)