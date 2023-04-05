On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia got a base hit in 65 out of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (28.0%).

He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games last year (32 of 93), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)