Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (5-0) and the Washington Nationals (1-4) matching up at Nationals Park (on April 5) at 1:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.

Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Washington won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

Nationals Schedule