(1-4) will match up with the (5-0) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 strikeouts, Patrick Corbin will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +225. Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays played as a favorite of -275 or more twice last season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Rays averaged 0.8 homers per game when playing away from home last season (68 total in road outings).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .368 on the road.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +225 on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Nationals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Victor Robles 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+333) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

