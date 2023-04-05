After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna picked up a hit in 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), with multiple hits in 37 of those contests (30.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he scored at least a run, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 58
.268 AVG .263
.359 OBP .353
.460 SLG .370
23 XBH 16
10 HR 5
31 RBI 19
62/30 K/BB 64/27
13 SB 16
Home Away
62 GP 61
42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%)
9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
