Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)
- d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games last season (75 of 111), d'Arnaud had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 16.2% of his games last year (18 of 111), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his 111 games a year ago, d'Arnaud picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (12.6%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 45.0% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 8.1% of those games (nine).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.268
|.329
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|31
|49/12
|K/BB
|41/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|40 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|14 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (32.1%)
|26 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (45.3%)
|7 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.8%)
|21 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (34.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
