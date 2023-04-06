The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Miami Heat (42-37) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The 76ers took care of business in their last matchup 103-101 against the Celtics on Tuesday. Joel Embiid's team-leading 52 points paced the 76ers in the win.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Heat secured a 118-105 win over the Pistons. Jimmy Butler totaled 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Heat.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG PJ Tucker SF Questionable Calf 3.6 3.9 0.8 De'Anthony Melton PG Questionable Calf 10.2 4.1 2.6 Tyrese Maxey SG Questionable Neck 20.3 2.9 3.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Questionable Quadricep 20.7 9.3 3.3 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.4 4.1 5.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

76ers Season Insights

The 114.9 points per game the 76ers average are 5.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Philadelphia scores more than 109.8 points, it is 43-10.

The 76ers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 113 points a contest compared to the 114.9 they've averaged this year.

Philadelphia makes 12.7 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.5 per game its opponents make at a 34.7% rate.

The 76ers rank third in the NBA with 115.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Miami is 27-9.

The Heat are putting up 112.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.5 more than their average for the season (109.1).

Miami connects on 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.8 (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions.

76ers vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2 219.5

