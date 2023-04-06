How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Two teams on major runs will clash when the New Jersey Devils (three consecutive wins at home) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (four straight defeats on the road) on Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark.
You can watch on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH to see the Devils play the Blue Jackets.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Devils
|3-2 NJ
|10/30/2022
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|7-1 NJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 306 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 204 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 50 goals (5.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|75
|19
|52
|71
|46
|45
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|66
|26
|19
|45
|25
|27
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|72
|11
|33
|44
|43
|29
|45.2%
|Kent Johnson
|74
|16
|23
|39
|37
|24
|29.2%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Devils' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|74
|40
|51
|91
|79
|58
|35.5%
|Nico Hischier
|77
|31
|44
|75
|38
|63
|53.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|78
|21
|53
|74
|70
|18
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|78
|31
|38
|69
|44
|36
|-
|Timo Meier
|74
|38
|24
|62
|61
|57
|34.5%
