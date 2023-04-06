The New Jersey Devils (49-21-8) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-45-8) at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH. The Devils have won three straight at home while the Blue Jackets are losers of four straight road games.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-380) Blue Jackets (+310) 7

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 70 games this season, and won 21 (30.0%).

This season Columbus has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 43 games this season with more than 7 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 269 (6th) Goals 204 (30th) 213 (9th) Goals Allowed 306 (31st) 46 (20th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total six times.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 204 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 306 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -102.

