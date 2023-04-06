(5-1) will play the (3-3) at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 9 Ks, Spencer Strider will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Blake Snell - SD (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-155), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Padres this season with a +130 moneyline set for this game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.