The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

  • Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 58.9% of his 90 games last season, Abrams had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.
  • Abrams drove in a run in 15 of 90 games last season (16.7%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.6%).
  • In 32.2% of his 90 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 39
.226 AVG .268
.260 OBP .301
.308 SLG .341
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
28/2 K/BB 22/3
3 SB 3
Home Away
49 GP 41
28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%)
15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%)
7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
