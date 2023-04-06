The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30), on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amway Center, face the Orlando Magic (34-45). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic's -156 scoring differential (being outscored by two points per game) is a result of scoring 112 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 114 per outing (16th in the league).

The Cavaliers have a +428 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.4 points per game, 24th in the league, and are giving up 107.1 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 224.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.1 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Orlando is 45-31-3 ATS this season.

Cleveland has put together a 41-37-2 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1600 - Magic - - -

