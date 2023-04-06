Cavaliers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-10.5
|217.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 44 of 80 games this season.
- Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 43-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have been victorious in three, or 18.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|53
|67.1%
|112
|224.4
|114
|221.1
|225.4
|Cavaliers
|44
|55%
|112.4
|224.4
|107.1
|221.1
|220.2
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over six times.
- This year, Cleveland is 25-15-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-22-0 ATS (.450).
- The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up.
- Cleveland is 18-14 against the spread and 23-9 overall when it scores more than 114 points.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|45-33
|1-0
|40-39
|Cavaliers
|43-37
|0-0
|40-40
Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Cavaliers
|112
|112.4
|26
|24
|37-19
|18-14
|30-27
|23-9
|114
|107.1
|16
|1
|28-10
|34-14
|26-13
|40-8
