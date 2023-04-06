The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -10.5 217.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 44 of 80 games this season.
  • Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 43-37-0 record against the spread.
  • The Cavaliers have been victorious in three, or 18.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts
Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 53 67.1% 112 224.4 114 221.1 225.4
Cavaliers 44 55% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over six times.
  • This year, Cleveland is 25-15-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-22-0 ATS (.450).
  • The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up.
  • Cleveland is 18-14 against the spread and 23-9 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 45-33 1-0 40-39
Cavaliers 43-37 0-0 40-40

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Cavaliers
112
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
37-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-14
30-27
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.1
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
28-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-14
26-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

