The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -10.5 217.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 44 of 80 games this season.

Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 43-37-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been victorious in three, or 18.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 53 67.1% 112 224.4 114 221.1 225.4 Cavaliers 44 55% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over six times.

This year, Cleveland is 25-15-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-22-0 ATS (.450).

The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up.

Cleveland is 18-14 against the spread and 23-9 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 45-33 1-0 40-39 Cavaliers 43-37 0-0 40-40

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Cavaliers 112 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 37-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-14 30-27 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 114 Points Allowed (PG) 107.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-14 26-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

