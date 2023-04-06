How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) on April 6, 2023.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
- The Cavaliers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114).
- When it scores more than 114 points, Cleveland is 23-9.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers score more points per game at home (113.6) than on the road (111.2), and also give up fewer points at home (105) than away (109.2).
- At home Cleveland is allowing 105 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is away (109.2).
- The Cavaliers average 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (24.2).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caris LeVert
|Out
|Knee
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Groin
|Donovan Mitchell
|Out
|Hand
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Leg
|Dylan Windler
|Out
|Foot
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Rest
