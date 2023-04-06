After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Smith had a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with multiple hits in six of those games (10.3%).

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Smith picked up an RBI in 11 of 58 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.6%).

He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)