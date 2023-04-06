After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Smith had a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with multiple hits in six of those games (10.3%).
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 11 of 58 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.6%).
  • He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies will look to Freeland (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5).
