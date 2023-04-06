Keibert Ruiz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz picked up a base hit in 67 out of 112 games last season (59.8%), with multiple hits in 27 of them (24.1%).

He went yard in 5.4% of his games last year (six of 112), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz drove in a run in 27 games last season out 112 (24.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)