After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia reached base via a hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (26 of them).

He homered in seven of 93 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 32 games last year out of 93 (34.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He crossed the plate in 25 of 93 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)