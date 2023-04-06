When the (1-5) go head to head against the (2-4) at Coors Field on Thursday, April 6 at 4:10 PM ET, Josiah Gray will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

Bookmakers list the Rockies as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 11 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Rockies have not played a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 1.5 (-111) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Stone Garrett 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+140) Jeimer Candelario 2.5 (+125) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+125) Victor Robles 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

