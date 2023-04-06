Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Murphy got a hit in 62.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.0% of them.
- He homered in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- In 38.5% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (57 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.227
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.386
|SLG
|.465
|28
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|38
|58/33
|K/BB
|66/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|42 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (66.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.3%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (41.3%)
|7 (9.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.3%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
