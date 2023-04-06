On Thursday, Stone Garrett (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), Garrett had a base hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

In four of 27 games last year, he homered (14.8%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Garrett picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 27 (25.9%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (three times).

He scored a run in 10 of his 27 games a year ago (37.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (11.1%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 12 .308 AVG .243 .341 OBP .275 .538 SLG .541 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 10/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 3 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)