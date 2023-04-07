Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .280 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In six of seven games this year, Riley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Riley has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

