The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.

Abrams has recorded at least one hit twice in six games this year, with multiple hits in both of those games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

Abrams has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

