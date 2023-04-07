The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
  • Abrams has recorded at least one hit twice in six games this year, with multiple hits in both of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Abrams has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.88 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Urena (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
