Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Vargas got a hit 40 times last season in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- In four of 63 games last year, he homered (6.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Vargas picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.8% of those games (three).
- He crossed home in 18 of 63 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.302
|OBP
|.296
|.354
|SLG
|.427
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (63.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (30.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (30.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Urena (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
