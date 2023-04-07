Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%) Thomas has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
