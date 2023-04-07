The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%) Thomas has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings