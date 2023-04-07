How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MacKenzie Gore will try to shut down C.J. Cron and company when the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just two homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Washington ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .289 this season.
- The Nationals' .227 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 17 total runs (2.4 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Nationals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.
- Washington strikes out just seven batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gore will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Braves
|W 4-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|4/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/4/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Josh Fleming
|4/5/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane McClanahan
|4/6/2023
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|4/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Ureña
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
|4/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|José Suarez
|4/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
