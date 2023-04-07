(3-4) will play the (1-6) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 0 strikeouts, Jose Urena will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Nationals are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rockies (-120). An 11.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Nationals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+145) Jeimer Candelario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+145) Dominic Smith 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+125)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

