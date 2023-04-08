The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .222 with a home run and six walks.

Call has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (66.7%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

