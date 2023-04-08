The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .222 with a home run and six walks.
  • Call has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (66.7%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
