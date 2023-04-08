Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .222 with a home run and six walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (66.7%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
