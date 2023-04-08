Blue Jackets vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (46-21-12), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 71 times this season, and won 21, or 29.6%, of those games.
- Columbus is 7-25 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +215 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|265 (9th)
|Goals
|205 (30th)
|211 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|314 (31st)
|57 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total five times.
- During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets' 205 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 314 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st.
- Their -109 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
