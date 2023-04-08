Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (6-2) against the San Diego Padres (4-4) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (1-0) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (1-0) will get the nod for the San Diego Padres.

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 43.

The Braves have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule