When the (6-2) take on the (4-4) at Truist Park on Saturday, April 8 at 7:20 PM ET, Charlie Morton will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 1).

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +125. A 9-run over/under is listed for the game.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (1-0, 5.06 ERA) vs Michael Wacha - SD (1-0, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

