C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two triples) against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams leads Washington in total hits (seven) this season while batting .280 with three extra-base hits.
- In three of seven games this year (42.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.