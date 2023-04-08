Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .222 with a double and a walk.

In three of six games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rosario has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings