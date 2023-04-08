On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Candelario has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
