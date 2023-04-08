On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Candelario has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

