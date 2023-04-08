Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .269.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
