Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has a double while hitting .208.

Garcia has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Garcia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings