Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double while hitting .208.
  • Garcia has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Garcia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Gomber (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
