Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (3-5) against the Washington Nationals (2-6) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (0-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (0-1) will get the nod for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won one of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (27 total, 3.4 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.07 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule