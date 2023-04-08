The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Jurickson Profar and Lane Thomas among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' four home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 27 (3.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.6) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 5.07 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Nationals rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.394 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore - 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill

