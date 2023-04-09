C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has seven hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in three games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
