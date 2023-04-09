On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has seven hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.
  • Abrams has reached base via a hit in three games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
