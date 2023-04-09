The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 40 of Cleveland's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).

The Cavaliers are 44-37-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has won 47, or 74.6%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 35 of its 45 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 0 0% 112.5 223.5 106.9 224.4 220.1 Hornets 0 0% 111 223.5 117.5 224.4 229.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Cleveland has a better record against the spread at home (25-15-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

The 112.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are five fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).

When Cleveland puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-37 24-15 40-41 Hornets 38-43 27-27 34-47

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hornets 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 111 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 15-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 16-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-27 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 35-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-8 41-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.