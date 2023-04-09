Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|-
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 40 of Cleveland's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
- The Cavaliers are 44-37-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has won 47, or 74.6%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 35 of its 45 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|0
|0%
|112.5
|223.5
|106.9
|224.4
|220.1
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111
|223.5
|117.5
|224.4
|229.3
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Cleveland has a better record against the spread at home (25-15-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
- The 112.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are five fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 16-5 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-37
|24-15
|40-41
|Hornets
|38-43
|27-27
|34-47
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hornets
|112.5
|111
|25
|27
|15-6
|36-17
|16-5
|26-27
|106.9
|117.5
|1
|23
|35-14
|18-8
|41-8
|15-11
