Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - April 9
The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) match up against the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers and LaMelo Ball of the Hornets are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Cavaliers defeated the Magic 118-94. With 21 points, Danny Green was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Danny Green
|21
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Cedi Osman
|19
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Isaiah Mobley
|18
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 55.5% from the floor.
- Allen leads the Cavaliers at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 14.4 points.
- Cedi Osman puts up 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lamar Stevens posts 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Dean Wade posts 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.4
|4.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.4
|3.2
|Evan Mobley
|15.7
|9.2
|3.8
|0.6
|2.5
|0.2
|Darius Garland
|16.9
|2.2
|6.6
|0.6
|0.2
|1.2
|Caris LeVert
|13.7
|2.7
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|2.5
|Jarrett Allen
|7.5
|5.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
